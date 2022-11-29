  • Tokyo confirmed 14,680 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. | BLOOMBERG
Hokkaido reported 58 deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, a record high number in the prefecture, in an alarming sudden rise in coronavirus-related fatalities.

A total of 9,702 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in Hokkaido, with daily new cases having hovered around 10,000 in recent weeks.

In Tokyo, 14,680 new cases were confirmed Tuesday, up by about 1,900 from a week before.

