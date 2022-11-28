  • Traditional tukul shelters at the Kanmukuny village in Turkana County, Kenya, in October. | REUTERS
KATILU, Kenya – For Kenyan schoolteacher Simon Ewoi, having an iron-sheet roof on his house has been a source of pride — and a symbol of prosperity — in a village where thatched-grass roofs are the norm.

But about a decade after he built his home in Turkana county, Ewoi recently constructed a new building on his compound — this time reverting to a grass roof to try to cope with rising temperatures fueled by climate change.

“Traditionally thatched houses are cooler than those roofed with iron sheets,” the 37-year-old said in an interview.

