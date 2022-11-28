Tokyo reported 5,767 new COVID-19 cases Monday, up some 1,148 from a week before.
Seven fatalities were newly confirmed, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria stood at 20, up by three from Sunday. The seven-day average of new infection cases rose 20.7% week-on-week to 8,744.3.
On Sunday, Japan reported 97,679 new COVID-19 cases, up about 20,700 from a week before. There were 96 fatal cases linked to the virus, while the number of severely ill patients rose by five from Saturday to 308.
