The Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education on Sunday held its first English speaking test, part of the entrance examinations for metropolitan high schools.
About 69,000 applicants, mainly students of public junior high schools in the capital, took the test, introduced in hopes of developing globally competitive human resources.
At Hibiya High School, one of the 197 test sites, seemingly nervous junior high school third-year students were entering the building.
