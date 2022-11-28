The agriculture ministry has devised a mechanism for calculating how much farmers have reduced their emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, compared with conventional cultivation methods, as they seek to go greener.

The ministry is conducting a demonstration and test of its method to rate emissions cuts on a scale of one to three stars, to make progress in decarbonization efforts more visible, as it aims to help boost environmental awareness among farmers and consumers alike.

The production stage accounts for 60% to 80% of heat-trapping gas emissions in all phases related to agricultural produce, ranging from cultivation to processing and distribution.