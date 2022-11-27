Cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, are spreading at an unusual pace in Japan, with 18 outbreaks confirmed this season through Saturday at poultry farms in 12 of the country’s 47 prefectures.
But that number is expected to rise further, in line with global trends.
The agriculture ministry is asking farms to take thorough infection prevention measures and to swiftly find and report suspicious cases.
