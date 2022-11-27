Japanese ¥100 shop operator Daiso Industries aims to increase the number of its stores in the United States more than 10-fold in the long-term, as soaring inflation has spurred more American consumers to look for high-quality products on a budget.

The value retailer, which has won over customers in Japan during the country’s decadeslong deflation, currently operates more than 80 U.S. stores in states such as California and Texas.

The operator said it will add about 30 more outlets in the state of Arizona and elsewhere during the next fiscal year, with plans to eventually bring the total number of its U.S. stores to 1,000.