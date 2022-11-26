Former U.S. President Donald Trump dined this week at his Mar-a-Lago resort with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West who’s been criticized for recent anti-Semitic remarks, and a white supremacist who accompanied him.

Karen Giorno, a former senior adviser to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, confirmed that she had dinner on Tuesday with Trump, Ye and Nick Fuentes, one of the most prominent white nationalist leaders in the country. An additional person she didn’t know also attended, she said.

The former president posted on his Truth Social site that he dined Tuesday with Ye and that the rapper “unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about.”