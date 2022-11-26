  • Singer Kanye West and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrive to speak with the press after their meetings at Trump Tower in New York in December 2016. | AFP-JIJI
    Singer Kanye West and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrive to speak with the press after their meetings at Trump Tower in New York in December 2016. | AFP-JIJI

  • BLOOMBERG

  • SHARE

Former U.S. President Donald Trump dined this week at his Mar-a-Lago resort with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West who’s been criticized for recent anti-Semitic remarks, and a white supremacist who accompanied him.

Karen Giorno, a former senior adviser to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, confirmed that she had dinner on Tuesday with Trump, Ye and Nick Fuentes, one of the most prominent white nationalist leaders in the country. An additional person she didn’t know also attended, she said.

The former president posted on his Truth Social site that he dined Tuesday with Ye and that the rapper “unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW