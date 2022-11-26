  • Investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc. is considering launching a tender offer for Toshiba Corp. by the end of next March. | REUTERS
Investment fund Japan Industrial Partners Inc. is considering launching a tender offer for Toshiba Corp. by the end of next March.

JIP, which holds preferential negotiating rights for the electronics and machinery giant, plans to procure necessary funds exceeding ¥2.2 trillion by securing investments from over 10 companies and taking out bank loans.

It aims to accelerate reconstruction of Toshiba by acquiring all its shares from activist and other shareholders and taking the company private.

