  • A surveillance camera in the Kings Cross area in London. According to the campaign group Big Brother Watch, most public organizations in Britain use CCTV cameras made either by Hikvision or Dahua. | REUTERS
U.K. government departments were ordered Thursday to stop installing Chinese-made surveillance cameras at “sensitive sites,” drawing a strong rebuke from one of the companies affected.

The move comes as the government acts more forcefully against China and its enterprises on security grounds. Last week it ordered a Chinese-owned firm to divest most of Newport Wafer Fab, Britain’s biggest semiconductor maker.

