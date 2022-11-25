  • Law enforcement officers block participants during an LGBT community rally in central St. Petersburg in 2019. | REUTERS
    Law enforcement officers block participants during an LGBT community rally in central St. Petersburg in 2019. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Russian lawmakers unanimously approved a bill banning all forms of LGBTQ “propaganda” in a final reading Thursday, as Moscow presses ahead with its conservative drive at home while its troops fight in Ukraine.

Activists said the new legislation ramps up the crackdown on “non-traditional” sexual relationships in Russia, affecting everything from books and films to social media posts. They have vowed to keep fighting for the rights of minorities.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW