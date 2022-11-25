The government is planning to extend its nationwide travel discount program, which was originally set to end in late December, tourism minister Tetsuo Saito said Friday.
Saito told a news conference that the program will be suspended from Dec. 28 and resumed after the year-end and New Year period. The day of resumption will be announced later, depending on the COVID-19 infection situation.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.