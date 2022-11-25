  • People take pictures of illuminated colored leaves at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto earlier this month. | KYODO
The government is planning to extend its nationwide travel discount program, which was originally set to end in late December, tourism minister Tetsuo Saito said Friday.

Saito told a news conference that the program will be suspended from Dec. 28 and resumed after the year-end and New Year period. The day of resumption will be announced later, depending on the COVID-19 infection situation.

