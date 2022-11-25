Setouchi, Okayama Pref. – National Sanatorium Oku-Komyoen for leprosy patients in Okayama Prefecture committed serious human rights violations by performing autopsies on many residents without consent, a team investigating the matter said Thursday.
“It cannot be considered that proper consent had been obtained. There were grave human rights violations,” said a report released by the team, which includes lawyers.
