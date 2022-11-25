Beijing – A Chinese high court on Friday upheld a lower court ruling sentencing a 79-year-old Japanese man to an indefinite prison term for drug smuggling, finalizing the sentence.
The Guangdong High People’s Court rejected an appeal filed by the man, Takuma Sakuragi, a former member of the city assembly of Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, against the ruling given by the Guangzhou Intermediate People’s Court in 2019.
