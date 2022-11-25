  • Kyodo

Tokyo prosecutors on Friday searched the head office of ad giant Dentsu and elsewhere over alleged bid-rigging for the rights to organize test events for the Tokyo Olympics.

The search, also covering Tokyo-based event organizer Cerespo, came after another Japanese advertising agency, ADK Holdings, reported to the fair trade watchdog that it had participated in bid-rigging.

