Tokyo reported 12,938 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, up by 4,646 from a week ago.

Nine new deaths were confirmed among people with COVID-19 in the capital, while the number of severely ill patients counted under the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s criteria declined by two from Thursday to 18.

