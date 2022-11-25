  • Tohoku Electric Power President Kojiro Higuchi at a news conference in Sendai on Thursday | KYODO
Tohoku Electric Power on Thursday filed for government approval for its plans to raise regulated electricity rates for households by an average of 32.94% next April.

The power supplier, which mainly serves the Tohoku region, submitted the application to the industry ministry, concluding that a rate hike is necessary to stably procure fuel for power generation and secure funds for facility repairs amid soaring prices of energy and other goods.

