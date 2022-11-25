  • Polls on Twitter are open to all users and are unscientific and potentially targeted by fake accounts and bots. | REUTERS
Elon Musk said Thursday many previously suspended Twitter accounts would be allowed back on the platform after a landslide of users responding to an informal poll by the new owner voted in favor of the move.

The announcement comes as Musk faces pushback that his criteria for content moderation is subject to his personal whim, with reinstatements decided for certain accounts and not others.

