  • A COVID-19 testing site in Jiayuguan, in China's northwestern Gansu province, on Thursday | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters, Bloomberg

China on Friday reported another record high of daily COVID-19 infections, as cities across the country enforce measures and curbs to control outbreaks.

Thursday's new local COVID-19 infections set a daily record for a second consecutive day, beating a figure set in mid-April, when the commercial hub of Shanghai was crippled by a citywide lockdown of its 25 million residents that lasted two months.

