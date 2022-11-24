Desperate to rescue their sons and husbands from the front lines in Ukraine, Russian women are putting pressure on the Kremlin in the latest sign of the spreading discontent caused by the war.
The scattered efforts by wives and mothers took off after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered 300,000 reservists called up on Sept. 21, forcing the authorities to pay attention. Regional governors have met activists and promised to help, and Putin is planning to hold a session of his own with them as early as this week.
