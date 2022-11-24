The morning after Hurricane Ian knocked out power at Westley and Sarah Ferguson’s home in Haines City, Florida, a suburb southwest of Orlando, Westley ran two extension cords into their house from the outlets on the couple’s Ford F-150 Lightning. He plugged the refrigerator into one and a power strip into the second, which was soon powering lamps, fans and a television.
The Fergusons’ setup was more rudimentary than the Lightning’s design allows — Ford’s top-of-the-line in-home charger will automatically start powering an entire house if the truck is plugged in during a blackout — but it was good enough for them to cook beef stew on an electric stovetop and, afterwards, to host another neighborhood couple for an impromptu movie night.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.