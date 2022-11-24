  • Broken utility poles on a street after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, in September | BLOOMBERG
The morning after Hurricane Ian knocked out power at Westley and Sarah Ferguson’s home in Haines City, Florida, a suburb southwest of Orlando, Westley ran two extension cords into their house from the outlets on the couple’s Ford F-150 Lightning. He plugged the refrigerator into one and a power strip into the second, which was soon powering lamps, fans and a television.

The Fergusons’ setup was more rudimentary than the Lightning’s design allows — Ford’s top-of-the-line in-home charger will automatically start powering an entire house if the truck is plugged in during a blackout — but it was good enough for them to cook beef stew on an electric stovetop and, afterwards, to host another neighborhood couple for an impromptu movie night.

