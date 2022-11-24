  • Shionogi has applied with the health ministry for approval of its coronavirus vaccine, the first such vaccine developed in Japan. | REUTERS
    Shionogi has applied with the health ministry for approval of its coronavirus vaccine, the first such vaccine developed in Japan. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Osaka – Pharmaceutical firm Shionogi said Thursday it has applied with the health ministry for approval of its coronavirus vaccine.

It has marked the first application of a COVID-19 vaccine developed in Japan. Only two days after the ministry granted emergency approval for its coronavirus oral drug Xocova, the first for a domestic drugmaker, Shionogi is now seeking authorization to manufacture and sell the recombinant protein-based vaccine.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW