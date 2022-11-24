Osaka – Pharmaceutical firm Shionogi said Thursday it has applied with the health ministry for approval of its coronavirus vaccine.
It has marked the first application of a COVID-19 vaccine developed in Japan. Only two days after the ministry granted emergency approval for its coronavirus oral drug Xocova, the first for a domestic drugmaker, Shionogi is now seeking authorization to manufacture and sell the recombinant protein-based vaccine.
