  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday. | KYODO
  • Bloomberg, Kyodo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sought to brush off a magazine report questioning election expenses from last year, by saying that while some receipts his office submitted didn’t include complete information, the money had been spent appropriately.

The prime minister, who spoke to reporters Thursday, also denied domestic media reports that he was thinking of reshuffling his Cabinet in coming weeks.

