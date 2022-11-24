Speculation persists that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will call a snap election for the House of Representatives in January to reverse his fortunes after a string of resignations of members of his Cabinet.
Internal affairs minister Minoru Terada stepped down on Sunday over a funding scandal, becoming the third member of the Kishida Cabinet to quit over the past month after the resignations of economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa on Oct. 24 and Justice Minister Yasuhiro Hanashi on Nov. 11.
