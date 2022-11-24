  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida | AFP-JIJI
    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida | AFP-JIJI

  Kyodo

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit the United States in January for talks with President Joe Biden, government sources said Thursday, with deepening the bilateral security alliance likely to top the agenda.

The trip is being arranged for Jan. 7-9, or sometime around then, in what would be his first visit to Washington since taking office in October last year, the sources said.

