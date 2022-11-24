  • People rejoice after Japan's Samurai Blue scored in a World Cup match against Germany at a sports bar in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Wednesday night. | KYODO
The Japanese public rejoiced early Thursday after Japan claimed a dramatic victory over Germany at the soccer World Cup in Qatar, with crowds taking to the streets and hitting up bars in celebration across major cities, a sight unseen since before the coronavirus pandemic.

Young people dressed in Samurai Blue uniforms exchanged high-fives on the iconic scramble crossing in Tokyo’s Shibuya district after midnight following the 2-1 victory in the tournament’s Group E opener, with police officers deployed for traffic control.

