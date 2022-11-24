  • Tokyo reported 5,639 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
  staff report, Jiji

Tokyo confirmed 5,639 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, down by about 4,100 from a week before, as fewer cases are usually reported after a holiday.

The seven-day average of new cases came to 8,770.3, compared with 8,276.0 a week earlier.

