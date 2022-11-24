  • A blanket decision on suspended Twitter accounts could potentially alarm government authorities. | REUTERS
    A blanket decision on suspended Twitter accounts could potentially alarm government authorities. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Twitter owner Elon Musk on Wednesday polled users on whether the site should offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, using the same method he used to handle the case of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The move comes as Musk has faced pushback against his criteria for content moderation being subject to his personal whim, with reinstatements granted for certain accounts and not others.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED