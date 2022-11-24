  • Consumers in Japan stepped up spending on services, dining out more and taking trips with no anti-virus restrictions in place. | BLOOMBERG
Japan on Thursday maintained its view that the economy is recovering moderately, as solid pent-up demand for services following the lifting of COVID-19 curbs continued to support private consumption despite accelerating inflation.

The Cabinet Office retained the assessment for the fifth straight month in its economic report for November, while continuing to warn of volatility in financial markets following the yen’s sharp decline relative to the U.S. dollar.

