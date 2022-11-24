  • A central business district in Beijing | AFP-JIJI
A Japan External Trade Organization, or JETRO, survey showed Thursday that 41.9% of Japanese firms believe their operating profits in China in 2022 will fall from the previous year.

Meanwhile, 26.8% forecast that their operating profits will improve.

