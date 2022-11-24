  • Students walk across a metal girder atop floodwaters in Chandan Mori, in the Dadu district of Pakistan's Sindh province, on Oct. 28. | AFP-JIJI
    Students walk across a metal girder atop floodwaters in Chandan Mori, in the Dadu district of Pakistan's Sindh province, on Oct. 28. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

LAGAN KHAR, Pakistan – When flooding devastated northwest Pakistan in late August, 8-year-old Sinain Bibi lost out on about two months of education after half of her school building was swept away, along with the wooden bridge that connected her village with the school.

Bibi must now embark on a treacherous trek each day to attend a makeshift school, held in a tent on a riverbank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. She is worried about the class time she has missed and said it would take her a while to catch up.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED