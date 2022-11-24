  • Workers prepare to enter a building under lockdown to distribute antigen testing kits in Beijing's Chaoyang district on Monday. | CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS
    Workers prepare to enter a building under lockdown to distribute antigen testing kits in Beijing's Chaoyang district on Monday. | CHINA DAILY / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Barely a week after no longer requiring residents to show a negative COVID-19 test to use mass transit, authorities in the northern Chinese city of Shijiazhuang have locked down much of the city for five days as infections surge.

In Shanghai, many neighborhoods have begun requiring frequent COVID-19 tests again only days after telling residents that the tests were seldom needed.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED