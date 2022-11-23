  • The fight over tax returns is one of many legal woes Donald Trump faces as he moves forward with another run for the presidency in 2024. | REUTERS
    The fight over tax returns is one of many legal woes Donald Trump faces as he moves forward with another run for the presidency in 2024. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the release of Donald Trump’s tax returns to a House of Representatives committee, handing a defeat to the Republican former president who had called the Democratic-led panel’s request politically motivated.

The justices denied Trump’s Oct. 31 emergency application to block a lower court’s ruling that upheld the Ways and Means Committee’s request for his tax records as a justified part of the panel’s legislative work. No justice publicly dissented from the decision.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW