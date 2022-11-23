  • Blue crabs in a box at a seafood exporting company in Al Ataya Port, in Kerkennah Islands, off Sfax, Tunisia | REUTERS
KERKENNAH ISLANDS, Tunisia – A decade ago, Tunisian fisherman Ahmed Chelli's nets bulged with fish and octopus that he sold at the local market in the Kerkennah islands. Today, he pulls up only "ISIS" — the name locals have given to the blue crabs that have invaded their fishing grounds in the fast-warming waters of the Mediterranean.

"The fisherman … instead of finding fish to provide an income, he finds something that cuts his nets," Chelli complained.

