  • Cyclists ride across Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo on Wednesday during a bicycle event. | KYODO
    Cyclists ride across Rainbow Bridge in Tokyo on Wednesday during a bicycle event. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

About 2,000 people took part in a bicycle event in Tokyo on Wednesday, with cyclists allowed to cross the iconic Rainbow Bridge for the first time since it opened in 1993.

Participants pedaled in the rain on several different courses of varying distances that also took in other parts of the bay-side area, including the Odaiba tourist district.

