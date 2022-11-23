  • People walk on an underground street in Sapporo earlier this month. Hokkaido reported 11,394 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, marking a record-high daily figure. | KYODO
    People walk on an underground street in Sapporo earlier this month. Hokkaido reported 11,394 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, marking a record-high daily figure. | KYODO

The pace of increase in new COVID-19 cases in Japan has shown signs of slowing, suggesting that infections could soon hit a peak, a government advisory panel has said.

The number of new cases in the week through Monday rose 1.18-fold from the previous week, a milder weekly increase than previously seen.

