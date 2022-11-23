  • Elon Musk was quoted as telling Twitter employees that the high levels of use of the platform in Japan is what the company should aspire to 'in every country.' | REUTERS
Twitter owner Elon Musk has called the social media platform “Japan-centric,” U.S. technology news website The Verge reported Monday.

“It may seem as though Twitter is U.S.-centric but if anything it’s Japan-centric,” Musk was quoted as saying at an all-hands meeting with Twitter employees.

