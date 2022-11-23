  • The OECD slightly upgraded its economic outlook for Japan for next year, with its economy now forecast to grow 1.8% instead of 1.4% in the previous report in September. | BLOOMBERG
World economic growth will slow sharply to 2.2% next year from a slightly upgraded 3.1% this year, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said Tuesday, amid a global tide of monetary tightening to tame inflation partly blamed for Russia’s war.

The Paris-based club of rich economies does not see a global recession as its main scenario, projecting that growth will accelerate toward 2.7% in 2024. The outlook for Japan was slightly upgraded for next year, with its economy now forecast to grow 1.8% instead of 1.4% in the previous report in September.

