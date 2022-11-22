  • Mamiko Fukuta operates a microscope at the Department of Forensic Medicine at Nagoya City University on Oct. 26. Since becoming an assistant professor in 2018, Fukuta has performed autopsies on some 200 bodies. | KYODO
Nagoya – TV dramas in Japan focusing on forensic medicine have been inspiring more young people across the country to take up a career in the field amid growing fascination with unraveling the mysteries behind cases of suspicious death.

Popular shows, such as those featuring doctors who perform autopsies on people who have died due to strange circumstances, appear to be behind the trend. Senior forensic doctors are welcoming the movement as a “bright sign” for the future of the practice, which has often been marginalized.

