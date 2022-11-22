A coalition of civil rights activists on Monday were urging Twitter’s advertisers to issue statements about pulling their ads off the social media platform after its owner Elon Musk lifted the ban on tweets by former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Trump’s account, which Twitter suspended after the U.S. Capitol riot of January 2021 citing the risk of further incitement of violence, was reinstated over the weekend. Some 90% of Twitter’s revenue comes from selling digital ads.
