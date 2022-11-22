  • Renewables accounted for 20.3% of Japan's electricity generation in the year ending March 2022. | BLOOMBERG
  • Kyodo

Japan has increased its reliance on renewables and nuclear power as it tries to achieve the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, the government’s report on energy supply and demand in fiscal 2021 showed Tuesday.

But carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels for electricity generation and other purposes rose 1.2% to 980 million tons from the previous year as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, marking the first emissions increase in eight years, according to the preliminary report by the industry ministry.

