  • The epicenter of an earthquake that hit the Solomon Islands on Tuesday | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY
    The epicenter of an earthquake that hit the Solomon Islands on Tuesday | JAPAN METEOROLOGICAL AGENCY

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

A strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, with eyewitnesses reporting violent shaking that hurled televisions and other items to the ground.

A tsunami warning was issued for an area of the Solomons coast within 300 kilometers of the epicenter.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW