  • People pay their respects to the victims of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
The gunman who opened fire inside an LGBTQ Colorado nightclub, killing at least five, was stopped by two people inside the club, police told a news conference Sunday.

They identified the suspect as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, and said he had used a rifle at the club, where partygoers were apparently marking Transgender Day of Remembrance, which pays tribute to trans people targeted in violent attacks.

