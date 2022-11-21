  • Cattle are evaluated at the Wagyu Olympics, held in Kagoshima Prefecture on Oct. 7. | NISHINIPPON SHIMBUN
    Cattle are evaluated at the Wagyu Olympics, held in Kagoshima Prefecture on Oct. 7. | NISHINIPPON SHIMBUN

Evaluating wagyu beef for its quality of fat, rather than its quantity, is a growing trend in the livestock industry.

At Japan’s largest wagyu fair, held in October, a new category was established to focus on “fat quality,” which is believed to be the key to taste and tenderness.

