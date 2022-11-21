  • The Supreme Court in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward | KYODO
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a high court ruling that found a former deputy chief editor at major publisher Kodansha guilty of murdering his wife.

At the top court’s First Petty Bench, presiding Judge Atsushi Yamaguchi rejected the 11-year prison sentence handed down by a district court and upheld by the Tokyo High Court.

