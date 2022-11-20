  • Police and emergency vehicles respond to a deadly shooting at a club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Sunday. | TWITTER@TREYRUFFY / VIA REUTERS
Five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said.

A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs Lt. Pamela Castro told a news conference.

