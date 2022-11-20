  • The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Mohenjo Daro, Pakistan, in 2017 | AFP-JIJI
    The UNESCO World Heritage Site of Mohenjo Daro, Pakistan, in 2017 | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Paris – One of the world’s first cities came close to being wiped off the map during tragic floods this summer in Pakistan. Though Mohenjo Daro survived, it has become a symbol of the threat global warming poses to humanity’s cultural heritage.

Built in around 3000 B.C. by the Indus civilization in modern-day South Asia, Mohenjo Daro was not swept away by the floods, most likely thanks to the genius of its designers.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW