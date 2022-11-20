  • Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia's opposition leader, arrives at an election event in Subang, Malaysia, on Saturday. | BLOOMBERG
    Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia's opposition leader, arrives at an election event in Subang, Malaysia, on Saturday. | BLOOMBERG

  • Bloomberg

  • SHARE

Two Malaysian coalitions said they’re confident of getting enough support from outside their existing alliances to form a new government after the country’s first-ever hung parliament.

Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan coalition got the most parliamentary seats — 82 of 220 — in Saturday’s vote, with former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional not far behind at 73. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Barisan Nasional had 30, as a gamble to hold early elections failed.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW