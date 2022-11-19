  • Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill in Washington in January 2010. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill in Washington in January 2010. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Washington – President Joe Biden, who turns 80 on Sunday, doesn’t stick out in a U.S. political class where young faces are so rare it has been called a gerontocracy — though a changing of the guard may soon be afoot.

The outgoing speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, is 82. On the Senate side, gray hair prevails. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will soon turn 72. Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is 80.

KEYWORDS

