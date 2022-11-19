  • Former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori speaks at a gathering related to lawmaker Muneo Suzuki at a hotel in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO
    Former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori speaks at a gathering related to lawmaker Muneo Suzuki at a hotel in Tokyo on Friday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori has criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, implying it is not fair to blame only Russian President Vladimir Putin over the ongoing war.

Mori, a gaffe-prone veteran politician, last year resigned as chief organizer of the Tokyo Olympics before the Games began after making sexist remarks.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW